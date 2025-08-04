Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$322.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Insider Activity

IFC stock opened at C$283.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$306.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$292.46. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$240.37 and a one year high of C$317.35.

In other news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total value of C$4,037,064.53. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.