Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Shares of ICE opened at $184.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $187.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,383,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

