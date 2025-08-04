Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 120,050.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.