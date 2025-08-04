Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

