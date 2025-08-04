Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,647.4% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 15,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 137,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.67. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

