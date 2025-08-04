Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.67. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

