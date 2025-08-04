Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $553.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day moving average is $510.67. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

