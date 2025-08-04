Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

CZA opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $113.72.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

