IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

