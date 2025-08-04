IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.1%

IRDM opened at $24.18 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.