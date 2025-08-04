IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 51,917 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.07% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 830.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

