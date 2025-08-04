IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,347 Shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Balchem by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64. Balchem Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $185.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

