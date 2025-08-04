iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $180.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 17.7%

IRTC stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $168.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,350. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $206,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,956.13. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,356 shares of company stock worth $796,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,136,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568,261 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,130,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,697,000 after buying an additional 185,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

