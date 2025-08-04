iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146,643 shares in the last quarter. ADAPT Investment Managers SA purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 216,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 937,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

FXI stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

