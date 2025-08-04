iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

