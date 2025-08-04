iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Short Interest Up 1,175.5% in July

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,500 shares, anincreaseof1,175.5% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 577.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $151.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

