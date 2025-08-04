iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM opened at $113.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

