iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

EFA stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

