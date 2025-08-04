iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.