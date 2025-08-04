iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $57.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

