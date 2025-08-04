iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $431.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.21. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

