iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $431.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $448.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

