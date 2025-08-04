iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

