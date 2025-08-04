iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Cut by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

