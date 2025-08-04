iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $110.17 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

