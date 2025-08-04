J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.16 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $52.45 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

