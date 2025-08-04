J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

MYR Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $187.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $220.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.