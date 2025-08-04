James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $87,858,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.86 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

