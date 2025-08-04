Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,033,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,267,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.32 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

