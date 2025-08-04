JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Head-To-Head Survey

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Olympic Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 1.88% 3.56% 1.61% Olympic Steel 0.77% 1.95% 1.07%

Risk & Volatility

JFE has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

87.1% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JFE and Olympic Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Olympic Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Olympic Steel has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Olympic Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olympic Steel is more favorable than JFE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFE and Olympic Steel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $31.91 billion 0.23 $606.33 million $0.91 12.53 Olympic Steel $1.94 billion 0.18 $22.98 million $1.22 25.81

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel. JFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olympic Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Olympic Steel beats JFE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates. The company also provides cutting-to-length, slitting, shearing, blanking, tempering, stretcher-leveling, plate and laser processing, forming and machining, tube processing, finishing, and fabrication services, as well as value-added services, such as saw cutting, laser cutting, beveling, threading, and grooving services. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, agriculture equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service, and electrical equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Highland Hills, Ohio.

