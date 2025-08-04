JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDDT. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of RDDT opened at $188.60 on Friday. Reddit has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,428,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $2,329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,139,081.34. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,809 shares of company stock worth $61,884,325 over the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after buying an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after purchasing an additional 389,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 944,847 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

