Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $265.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.47.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

