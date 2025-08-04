JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $63.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

