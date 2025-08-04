JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Aptiv Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5,379.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 53.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Aptiv by 968.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 909,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 824,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

