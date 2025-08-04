Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,933 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after buying an additional 420,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,370,000 after acquiring an additional 156,364 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,438,000 after acquiring an additional 113,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $186.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $164.63 and a one year high of $230.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.50.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

