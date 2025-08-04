Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.34 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,562 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 879.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IDACORP by 39.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 20.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.75 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

