Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,484 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 15.2%

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

