Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 514 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Argan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $1,688,316.12. Following the sale, the director owned 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,711.08. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,751.68. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 8.0%

NYSE:AGX opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $253.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

