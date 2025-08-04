Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 904 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point raised shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $138.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.24.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

