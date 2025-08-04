Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 95,872 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,872 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 162.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5%

DCI opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.