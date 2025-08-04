Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JTKWY

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

JTKWY opened at $4.58 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

(Get Free Report

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.