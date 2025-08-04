Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.18%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

