KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,111 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,539 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 5,030.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 907,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 889,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,347,000 after purchasing an additional 683,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.