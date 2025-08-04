KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of PCOR opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $12,485,922.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,137,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares in the company, valued at $83,510,458.92. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 672,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,843. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

