Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.63 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

