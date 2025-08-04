Kickstand Ventures LLC. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,116,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2%

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $185.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

