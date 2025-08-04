Kickstand Ventures LLC. Makes New $448,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

