Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 77,532 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,532 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.