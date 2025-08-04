L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 974 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.