L & S Advisors Inc Buys 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
